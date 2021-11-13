Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,625 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

Shares of Civeo stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $308.23 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

