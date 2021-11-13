Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.25. Clarivate shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 26,894 shares trading hands.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarivate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of -144.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average is $25.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 3,033.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Clarivate in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

