Claudius E. Iv Watts Acquires 30,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CommScope from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 39.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,124 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 286.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CommScope during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 21.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,577,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,238,000 after buying an additional 282,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

