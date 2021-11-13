Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $724,558.10 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.

On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.

Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 96,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,118. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.