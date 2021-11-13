Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Buys $724,558.10 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 32,830 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $724,558.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 15,600 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 302,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $6,737,620.00.
- On Friday, November 5th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 46,130 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $1,039,308.90.
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 66,297 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.71 per share, with a total value of $1,505,604.87.
- On Monday, November 1st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00.
Shares of NYSE CWAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.50. 96,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,118. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $572,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
