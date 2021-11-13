CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CME Group were worth $31,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 116,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 81,224 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Shares of CME stock opened at $224.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.39. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.71 and a twelve month high of $230.89. The company has a market capitalization of $80.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total value of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,225. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

