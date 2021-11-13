CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.50

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 118249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.66.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after buying an additional 188,444 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,232.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 420,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $178,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

