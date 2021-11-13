Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.070-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $96 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.21 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CODX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ CODX opened at $9.31 on Friday. Co-Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 40.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Co-Diagnostics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Co-Diagnostics worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

