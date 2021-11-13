Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Trading Down 0.3%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.37. Approximately 1,077 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.64.

CHEOY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day moving average is $87.29.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9535 per share. This is an increase from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

