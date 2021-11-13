Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.00. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,483,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,248 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.