Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.25.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $673.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,057,611 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

