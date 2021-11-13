Colony Group LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

