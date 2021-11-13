Colony Group LLC Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 61.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 31,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 167,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $9,905,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCH. Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $55.31 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

