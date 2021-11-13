Colony Group LLC Trims Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 411,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,206,000 after purchasing an additional 96,716 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

