Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 255,697 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 255,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.51% of Denbury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Denbury by 539.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,663,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,584 shares in the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,425,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 206.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,719,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 244.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,064,000 after buying an additional 2,366,171 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

DEN opened at $85.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.89. Denbury Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 3.67.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

