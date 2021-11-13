Comerica Bank Purchases 160 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,449.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,407.56. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $880.00 and a 52-week high of $1,674.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.