Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.23% of Brunswick worth $17,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brunswick by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 203,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after buying an additional 73,268 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Brunswick by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 11,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Brunswick by 116,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BC opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.05. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

