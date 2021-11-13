Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica by 14.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Comerica by 53.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Comerica by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 36,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $88.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,442. Comerica has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

