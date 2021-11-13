Comparing Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) & Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Pluristem Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92% Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -92.61% -70.25%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axcella Health and Pluristem Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 1 6 0 2.63 Pluristem Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Axcella Health presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 304.04%. Pluristem Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $9.17, suggesting a potential upside of 226.22%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Axcella Health and Pluristem Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.56) -1.90 Pluristem Therapeutics $20,000.00 4,510.05 -$49.87 million N/A N/A

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.6% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies. Its products include Clinical Pipeline, PLX-Immune, PLX-PAD, and PLX-R18. The company was founded by Doron Shorrer on May 11, 2001 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

