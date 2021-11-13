Comparing InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) and Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterContinental Hotels Group has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.7% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of InterContinental Hotels Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 7.01% -26.19% 3.52% InterContinental Hotels Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 1 4 0 2.80 InterContinental Hotels Group 2 6 6 0 2.29

Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus target price of $72.17, indicating a potential upside of 30.03%. Given Travel + Leisure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and InterContinental Hotels Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.22 -$255.00 million $2.33 23.82 InterContinental Hotels Group $2.39 billion 5.23 -$260.00 million N/A N/A

Travel + Leisure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InterContinental Hotels Group.

Summary

Travel + Leisure beats InterContinental Hotels Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. Travel + Leisure was founded on July 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central. The company was founded in 1777 and is headquartered in Denham, the United Kingdom.

