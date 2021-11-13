Comparing Tapinator (TAPM) & The Competition

Tapinator (OTCMKTS: TAPM) is one of 30 public companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Tapinator to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Tapinator has a beta of 3.49, suggesting that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tapinator’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tapinator N/A N/A N/A Tapinator Competitors 6.74% 26.10% 7.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tapinator and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tapinator 0 0 0 0 N/A Tapinator Competitors 219 782 993 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 5.49%. Given Tapinator’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tapinator has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of Tapinator shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tapinator and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tapinator $4.45 million N/A 199.30 Tapinator Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 32.73

Tapinator’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tapinator. Tapinator is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tapinator competitors beat Tapinator on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc. develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, Ethereum, and Amazon platforms. It offers games such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, Crypto Trillionaire, and My Horoscope. The firm focuses on genres which include parking, driving, stunts, animal sims, career sims, shooters, and fighting. Tapinator was founded by Khurram Samad in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

