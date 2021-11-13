Comparing TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of CarGurus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares TaskUs and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $478.05 million 13.14 $34.53 million N/A N/A CarGurus $551.45 million 8.20 $77.55 million $0.88 43.78

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than TaskUs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TaskUs and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 0 2 7 0 2.78 CarGurus 0 2 7 0 2.78

TaskUs currently has a consensus target price of $50.13, indicating a potential downside of 22.37%. CarGurus has a consensus target price of $42.11, indicating a potential upside of 9.29%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarGurus is more favorable than TaskUs.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 13.72% 24.54% 17.55%

Summary

CarGurus beats TaskUs on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc. engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States. The International segment includes the revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers outside of the United States. The company was founded by Langley Steinert on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

