Comparing Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) & Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Turing and Perion Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turing $803.38 million 11.67 $79.28 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 3.20 $10.23 million $0.86 34.88

Turing has higher revenue and earnings than Perion Network.

Profitability

This table compares Turing and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turing N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.0% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Turing and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turing 0 4 8 0 2.67 Perion Network 0 1 4 0 2.80

Turing presently has a consensus price target of $31.73, suggesting a potential upside of 3.21%. Perion Network has a consensus price target of $29.17, suggesting a potential downside of 2.78%. Given Turing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Turing is more favorable than Perion Network.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

