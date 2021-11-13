Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CGEN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,230,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,359. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $15.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Compugen by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 63,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Compugen by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

