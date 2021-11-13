Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 373 call options.
CGEN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.16.
Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.