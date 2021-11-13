Compugen Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 4,127 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,006% compared to the average daily volume of 373 call options.

CGEN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.05. The company has a market cap of $401.63 million, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.28. Compugen has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Compugen by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Compugen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

