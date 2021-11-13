Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.94

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.94 and traded as high as C$5.42. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 223,796 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$401.43 million and a PE ratio of 19.46.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$14.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

