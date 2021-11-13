Connectome (CNTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $148,232.67

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Connectome coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Connectome has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. Connectome has a total market cap of $148,232.67 and $1.12 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Connectome Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Connectome Coin Trading

