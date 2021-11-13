ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Holdings Lifted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,980 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 90.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 149,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $6,586,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

Shares of COP stock opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

