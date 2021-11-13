Contrasting Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD)

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nemaura Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -35.93% -21.14% -17.19% Nemaura Medical N/A -89.76% -31.88%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cytosorbents and Nemaura Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nemaura Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cytosorbents presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 112.31%. Nemaura Medical has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 187.16%. Given Nemaura Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nemaura Medical is more favorable than Cytosorbents.

Volatility & Risk

Cytosorbents has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nemaura Medical has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.4% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytosorbents and Nemaura Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $41.01 million 6.66 -$7.84 million ($0.36) -17.44 Nemaura Medical N/A N/A -$6.26 million ($0.36) -16.44

Nemaura Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents. Cytosorbents is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cytosorbents beats Nemaura Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytosorbents

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of medical device research. It manufactures and commercializes glucose monitoring system, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT consists of a disposable adhesive skin-patch connected to a rechargeable wireless transmitter that displays glucose readings at regular five minute intervals with the use of a mobile app. The company was founded by Dewan Fazlul Hoque Chowdhury on December 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

