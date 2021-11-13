Contrasting FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF)

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FG New America Acquisition and CNFinance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 CNFinance 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 51.39%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than CNFinance.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and CNFinance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A CNFinance $311.79 million 1.12 $16.64 million $0.65 7.83

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than FG New America Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and CNFinance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A CNFinance 15.75% 8.24% 2.40%

Summary

CNFinance beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

CNFinance Company Profile

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

