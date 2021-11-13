Contrasting NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Peak Fintech Group (NASDAQ:TNT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of NortonLifeLock shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Peak Fintech Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $2.55 billion 5.82 $554.00 million $1.50 17.02 Peak Fintech Group $31.87 million 0.00 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Peak Fintech Group.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Peak Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 32.95% -216.09% 14.30% Peak Fintech Group -6.77% -13.09% -7.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NortonLifeLock and Peak Fintech Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 4 0 2.57 Peak Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $27.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%.

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Peak Fintech Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc. engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Peak Fintech Group

Peak Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

