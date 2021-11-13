Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 5.96%.

CREX stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $17.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 3.87. Creative Realities has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Creative Realities stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.39% of Creative Realities worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

