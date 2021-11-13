Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,381 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Crane worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Crane by 941.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.87. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $108.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Crane’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

