Credit Suisse AG Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,015 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Univar Solutions worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 105,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.90.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

