Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 185.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avnet during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Avnet by 602.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Avnet by 27.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

In other Avnet news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

