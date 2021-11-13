Credit Suisse AG Purchases 4,000 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $17,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,641,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,479,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,956,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,064,000 after acquiring an additional 281,285 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE XHR opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.