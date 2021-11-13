Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,665 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Rogers worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $73,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $92,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.25.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $269.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.29. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $136.82 and a 12-month high of $273.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

