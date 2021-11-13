Credit Suisse AG Takes $3.77 Million Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 159,253 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,283,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 764,213 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 17.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $17.88.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.