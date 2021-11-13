Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €11.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.66 ($23.13).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.09 ($17.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €15.49 and its 200-day moving average is €16.46. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.