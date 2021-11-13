Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Crescent Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Crescent Capital BDC to earn $1.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.4%.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $20.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 116.79% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crescent Capital BDC stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.