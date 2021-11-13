Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,254,698.58 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 45,642 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

On Friday, September 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.81 per share, for a total transaction of $15,905.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,301,650.63.

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

Shares of CRCT opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cricut by 78.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cricut during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Cricut by 3,566.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

