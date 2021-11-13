Critical Review: FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) versus IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FitLife Brands and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 170.06%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FitLife Brands and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FitLife Brands $21.74 million 3.03 $8.71 million $9.12 5.37 IM Cannabis $11.86 million 18.53 -$21.42 million ($0.62) -5.23

FitLife Brands has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FitLife Brands and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FitLife Brands 38.93% 52.80% 38.70% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

Summary

FitLife Brands beats IM Cannabis on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FitLife Brands

FitLife Brands, Inc. engages in the provision of nutritional supplements for health conscious consumers. Its brands include PMD Sports, iSatori, NDS Nutrition, Metis Nutrition, SirenLabs, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, and Core Active. The company was founded by Scott D. Landow on July 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

