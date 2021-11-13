Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT Raised to C$19.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CROMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of CROMF opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

