Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce sales of $18.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.00 million and the lowest is $16.10 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $70.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

CRON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,766,000 after purchasing an additional 189,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 705,640 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 614,794 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 524,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 100,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,381,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,493. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $15.83.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

