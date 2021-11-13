CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,915,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.16% of CrossAmerica Partners worth $112,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 164,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.61% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $874,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $907,284.

NYSE CAPL opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $765.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.36. CrossAmerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.68.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 22.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.