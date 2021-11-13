Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.97. 61,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown ElectroKinetics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.63% of Crown ElectroKinetics worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

CRKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

