Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $282,150.88 and approximately $1,223.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000110 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.