CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.53. CubeSmart reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Truist raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

