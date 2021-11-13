Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 1,743 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,335,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 203,668 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,054,000 after buying an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

FHN opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

