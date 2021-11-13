Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 19,917 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 63.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the first quarter worth about $346,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $32.69 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $738.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TITN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN).

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.