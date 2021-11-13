Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,055 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 890.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,754,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,611 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,347,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,708,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,244 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

DBX opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.55.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $297,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $337,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,080. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

